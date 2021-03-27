OTTAWA -- Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) says a Stittsville home has been severely damaged by fire.

Several 9-1-1 calls reported a house on fire on Nordmann Fir Court near Cranesbill Road at around 11 p.m. Friday. The fire could be seen from the distance as firefighters made the way to the home.

A second alarm was declared when firefighters arrived. Neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution, fire officials said, as firefighters began to battle the blaze. The smoke was so thick that firefighters who attempted to get into the basement were forced out.

However, a pet cat was rescued from the blaze and reunited with its owners.

The fire was declared under control at 12:50 a.m. Saturday.

One person suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital in stable condition, Ottawa Paramedics say.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.