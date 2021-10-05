BROCKVILLE -- There's still time to register for the YMCA of Eastern Ontario’s 7th annual fire truck pull, taking place on Saturday, Oct. 16.

The event raises money for the YMCA’s financial assistance program, helping those in the community who otherwise might not be able to access its services.

Eastern Ontario YMCA CEO Rob Adams says this year's fundraising goal is substantially higher than in years past.

"We have an aggressive goal this year to raise $50,000," he said. “Traditionally the event raises about $25,000 to $30,000, but because of the pandemic, there are a lot more people in need so we've upped our campaign goal."

Local fire stations are competing against each other and challenging other regional fire departments, he said. Any business is welcome to register a team of eight to get in on the fun.

"There's a lot of smiling faces when they are pulling a three-tonne fire truck, so I think it's really good and I think it's a unique experience that you don't' usually normally get," Adams said.

If people can't get a team, they can sponsor their favourite team or people who have already registered.

He said the YMCA’s membership has dropped by about 50 per cent this year.

"Fundraising is key for us right now,” he said. “The YMCA is an essential service in this community. With 14 Y's across Ontario that have closed to date, this area would be really hurting if it didn't have its YMCA and I think the community knows that," he added.

The YMCA reopened to the public last month with swimming lessons, karate and the teen drop-in program running seven days a week.

"We're really appreciative of the community support during this time and we're here to stay and we hope more people feel more comfortable to come back to the Y," Adams added.

Registration for this year’s fire truck pull can be found on the YMCA of Eastern Ontario website

Https://eo.Ymca.Ca/