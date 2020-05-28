OTTAWA -- Thursday will be another sweltering day in Ottawa, though it won't be quite as hot and sticky as Wednesday was.

On Wednesday, a heat record was shattered when the temperature at the Ottawa Airport reached an official high of 35.0°C. The previous record was a comparatively cool 31.9°C, set in 1978. It even passed an earlier record from 1914 of 33.9°C, recorded at an older weather station.

Thursday's forecast does not call for record-breaking temperatures, but it will still be warmer than normal.

The forecast high is 30°C, with a humidex of 40.

We can expect some clouds to move in late this morning. The forecast also calls for showers in the evening, which should taper off after midnight. There's a risk of a thunderstorm this evening.

The overnight low is 19°C.

Relief from the heat and humidity is expected to come late Friday. The forecast for Friday calls for a high of 29°C with a humidex of 34. Expect off and on showers throughout the day and a risk of a thunderstorm.

The temperature should drop dramatically to a low of 14 Friday night and, by Saturday, reach a high of just 17°C under a cloudy sky. Saturday's forecast includes a 40 per cent chance of showers.

Sunday is looking sunny with another below-average high of 17°C.

June begins mainly sunny, with a comfortable high of 19°C.

Cooling centres open

The City of Ottawa has opened four cooling centres for residents who don't have air conditioning and whose normal escape from the heat—be it shopping malls, libraries, or other businesses—are closed or limiting customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cooling centres are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and can be found here:

Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre: 102 Greenview Avenue

Hunt Club Riverside Park Community Centre: 3320 Paul Anka Drive

Sandy Hill Community Centre: 250 Somerset Street East

St-Laurent Complex: 525 Coté Street

Ottawa Public Health offers tips to protect yourself and help others during hot weather:

Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine

Avoid heavy outdoor activity

Wear a hat, light and looser-fitting clothing, sunscreen and sunglasses when outside

Cool off in an air-conditioned space when available

Cool off in the shade or at a park, greenspace

Use a fan and mist your skin with water

Take cool baths and showers

Keep your home cool by closing blinds and curtains on south facing windows during the day

Ottawa Public Health recommends you watch for signs of dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and sunburn, including headaches, dizziness, fatigue, and nausea.