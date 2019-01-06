

CTV Ottawa





The special weather statement for freezing rain has ended for the Ottawa region after 6 cm of snow accumulation.There is still a risk of freezing rain but it will be mainly rain and drizzle through the day before temperatures drop later tonight. Freezing rain started around 4:30 am. The freezing rain and snow accumulation caused some delays around the city during the morning commute but there were no school bus cancellations or school closures.

Police continue to urge motorists to take extra time on the commute and adjust to the road conditions. City crews continue to work and clear roadways as the snow turns to rain and large slush and puddles will develop.

Environment Canada's special weather advisory for Ottawa, Brockville, Smiths Falls area, Cornwall, Prescott and Russell ended just after 8 am. Ottawa's high is expected to be 5C today with periods of rain or drizzle that will switch back to snow tonight. About 2 cm of snow is expected Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, about 5 cm is expected with winds becoming northwest, 40 km/h gusting to 60 early in the afternoon. Then the deep freeze sets in Thursday with an overnight low of -21C and it will stay much colder for the rest of the week.