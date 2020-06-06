OTTAWA -- Shoppers can wander through the Ottawa Farmers Market at Lansdowne on Sunday, but you will need a register for a time-slot first.

Organizers say they have received approval to operate a “more typical market” during the COVID-19 pandemic, with vendors to sell their goods in person at Lansdowne. But the Ottawa Farmers Market said shoppers “must register a time-slot to attend.”

You are encouraged to book a time slot in advance of Sunday.

In a statement on Instagram, the Ottawa Farmers Market said allowing vendors to set up and sell their goods at Lansdowne is a "step towards normal."

The Lansdowne Market will also be open again for click and collect online, with shoppers picking up their items at the market.

In a statement on its website, the Ottawa Farmers Market says, “market staff have been working closely with public health officials to create protocols to help make our markets the safest source of fresh, local food possible while we strive to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Ottawa.”