OTTAWA -- As students prepare to head back to school during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new video has been released showing how kids can keep safe on the school bus.

The video by the Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario provides tips and recommendations for students and parents.

"We thought it was important to have a resource for families and for students to help them acclimatize to the new reality of coming back to school," said Janet Murray, general manager and CAO of the STEO.

"We know things have changed for families, we know expectations have changed for students so we thought it was really important to deliver something to children delivered by the voice of children."

The video shows kids and drivers wearing masks while boarding the bus, and also shows how to keep safely distanced while riding the bus.

"So when they see little kids boarding a bus, little kids wearing a mask, when they see a bus driver behind the wheel wearing a mask it just helps them to understand that this is ok, we’re all in this together, it’s going to be alright and its been really positive in terms of the response we’ve had."

STEO worked with the two district health units on school bus safety guidance for the new school year.

You can watch the STEO video here.