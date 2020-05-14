OTTAWA -- On the eve of the first long weekend of summer during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ottawa’s medical officer of health is hoping you will enjoy the nice weather, but continue to practice physical distancing.

“Enjoy the weather, enjoy being outside,” said Dr. Vera Etches during an interview with CTV Morning Live.

“Just stay two metres from people who aren’t in your household.”

Ottawa Public Health issued a tweet Thursday morning, reminding everyone “physical distancing is still very important in the fight against COVID-19.”

The team at Ottawa Public Health provided examples on how far two metres is.

#PhysicalDistancing is still very important in the fight against #COVID19. But how far away is 2m? Our expert team of experts is here with some expert examples for you!



(p.s. feel free to reply with examples of your own) pic.twitter.com/pelcaEJ69k — Ottawa Public Health (@ottawahealth) May 14, 2020

Household bubbles?

Ontario will announce plans for phase one of re-opening the economy on Thursday.

Dr. Etches told CTV Morning Live she would like to see Ottawans and Ontarians be able to have a “household bubble”, another household that a family can interact with during the pandemic.

“I’ve very, very interested in being able to go to the idea of two households being able to come together for social support, especially for older adults who are isolated,” Dr. Etches said Thursday.

“I think that is an important aspect of the health of the community is to be able to connect with others. It all has to be done together and looking at the outcomes.”

Dr. Etches adds reopening businesses, expanding social circles and other measures to ease the COVID-19 restrictions increase the risk of infection, and it’s critical to continue to practice physical distancing, washing hands and wearing a mask if being two metres apart is not possible.

Currently, Ontario’s COVID-19 measures requires people to limit their gatherings to five people or less.