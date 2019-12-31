OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police and the National Capital Commission are urging people to stay off the ice.

Police received multiple calls over the weekend regarding people venturing out onto frozen lakes across Ottawa.

Police say even through temperatures have been below zero, the ice remains thin in many areas and presents hidden dangers.

Police warning of the dangers of thin ice “No ice is safe ice” https://t.co/q8K4iaFUAS@MDTOttawaPolice#ottnews



Un avertissement de la police en rapport aux dangers reliés à la glace – « Aucune glace n’est sécuritaire » https://t.co/sg7lyLZDS1

@Ottnouvelles pic.twitter.com/j2RIdscx95 — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) December 30, 2019

The Marine Dive and Trails Unit is offering safety advice:

Stay away from open bodies of water

Always supervise children playing outside who may wander or want to play near rivers, ponds, creeks or ditches etc. A child can drown in less than two inches of water.

Falling into water at this time of year can lead to hypothermia and death.

Cold water temperatures at this time of year can prevent even strong swimmers from escaping once they’ve fallen through the ice.

If snowmobiling, stay safe on the trails and away from water or thin ice. Over half of drownings related to snowmobiling occur after dark and consumption of alcohol and/or drugs continues to be a contributing factor in snowmobiling related drownings.

The NCC is asking people to stay off the Rideau Canal Skateway. In a tweet, the NCC said the “ice is still thin.”