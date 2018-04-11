The first of three Town Hall meetings scheduled between the Ottawa Senators Organization and season-ticket holders happened Tuesday night at the Canadian Tire Centre.

About 300 fans packed the meeting to ask owner Eugene Melnyk and General Manager Pierre Dorion about the state of the team.

Melnyk says the team is committed to "rebuilding" after one of the worst seasons in the team’s franchise.

“We’re not going to win the Stanley Cup next year,” he says. “Three-to-five years – that’s the objective.”

When a fan asked Dorion for ‘an assurance’ Erik Karlsson would not be traded at the NHL deadline - the answer was ‘yes’.

Dorion said the team would be making Karlsson an offer July first.

In an effort to boost attendance at the games, Melnyk says the team will be reviewing high food prices, and providing food incentives for fans that arrive early or stay after the game.

Other commitments were made about reducing parking by 40 per cent, reviewing the parking lot, and removing the tarp that covers seats in the upper level.

Another town hall is scheduled Wednesday morning.