OTTAWA -- It's not spring yet, but the explosions of ice along the Rideau River are a sure sign that the season is near.

Plumes of ice and water shoot up from the Rideau, behind Old City Hall in Ottawa, as crews blast apart the ice with dynamite. It's an annual event that’s been taking place for decades.

City crews, along with the Rideau Valley Conservation Authority, start by cutting "keys" or channels in the ice with augers and chainsaws. The channels are used to insert packs of dynamite. The detonations send chunks of ice and snow high into the air.

When the blasting is complete, a large, green, floating excavator heads out into the water and breaks up the remaining mini-icebergs. The broken-up pieces are then free to float down the Rideau River and out to the Ottawa River at Rideau Falls. The ice-breakup is to prevent ice-jams under bridges and flooding along the banks of the river.

If you want to head towards the river to see the explosions, a word of advice: listen to crews in the area and keep a safe distance.

After the ice-bombs go off, look up for falling pieces of ice: they can travel far.

Blasting will continue throughout the week, ending near Billing’s Bridge.

The City is reminding people to keep away from the river until operations are complete, and to always supervise children around water.