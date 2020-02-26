OTTAWA -- Starbucks is adding a new breakfast item to its menu.

The company announced this morning that a new Beyond Meat, Cheddar and Egg Sandwich will be available starting March 3.

Starbucks says the Beyond Meat, Cheddar and Egg Sandwich features a plant-based patty topped with cheddar cheese and egg on an artisanal bun. The patty is made with a special blend of herbs and spices, including oregano, basil, rosemary and fennel.

Canada will be the first Starbucks location to launch a meatless breakfast sandwich.

Starbucks meatless breakfast options currently include Egg White & Roasted Red Pepper Sous Vide Egg Bites, classic oatmeal and a Spinach, Feta & Cage-Free Egg White Wrap.