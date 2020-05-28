OTTAWA -- Starbucks Canada says customers will soon be able to walk in their local café, order a drink, and take it to go.

The company is expanding its service options amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that, by this weekend, two-thirds of all of its stores in Canada will offer customers the ability to order in-store.

Like many businesses reopening during the pandemic, there will be changes to the usual customer experience, including physical distancing markers on the floors, protective barriers at the cash register, and the use of facemasks by all employees.

Starbucks says customers using their walk-in take-out service can pay with any method. Some businesses have been refusing to take cash during the pandemic, prompting the Bank of Canada to issue a statement encouraging businesses to continue to accept it.

Dine-in services and patios at Starbucks locations will remain closed, though the company says it is working to allow those options to return in a limited capacity, based on advice from local and provincial health authorities.