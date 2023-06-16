Stampeders spoil Redblacks' home opener with first win of season
It was far from perfect but the Calgary Stampeders were more than happy to leave the nation's capital with a win.
Calgary spoiled the Ottawa Redblacks' home opener with a 26-15 victory at TD Place on Thursday. Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was the first to admit that there were far too many penalties (10), turnovers (three) and just overall mistakes, but said winning can mask a lot of those issues.
"We really didn't play good enough probably to win, but the effort was so good," said Dickenson. "And our playmakers showed up."
Calgary (1-1) also benefited from a solid performance from quarterback Jake Maier, who threw for 304 yards on 19-of-28 passing with one rushing touchdown and one interception.
Maier was looking to redeem himself after last week's loss to the BC Lions.
"You know it's not about me," Maier said. "It's about our group and how well we can play and we played better this week as a group and we need to play even better next week."
It may be a new season for the Redblacks but it was much of the same as the team failed to win at home yet again. Ottawa has now lost 24 of its last 26 at home.
Redblacks fans will now have to wait until June 30 to see if Ottawa could earn a home win when they face the Edmonton Elks following an upcoming bye week.
Nick Arbuckle started the game at QB for Ottawa but was replaced by Tyrie Adams late in the second quarter after a subpar performance.
Arbuckle was 13-of-21 for 72 yards and one interception, while Adams went 7-of-13 for 88 yards.
It also marked the second straight game Ottawa failed to score an offensive touchdown.
Lewis Ward had two field goals, while Brandin Dandridge had an impressive 79-yard punt return and Richie Leone kicked a single. A two-point convert on Dandridge's TD rounded out the scoring.
Five turnovers proved to be far too costly to overcome for Ottawa.
"What's frustrating is that in some ways we're beating ourselves as opposed to the opponent beating us," said Redblacks head coach Bob Dyce. "We talked at halftime that we had to go out and take this game and it didn't make a difference what they were doing, we had to go out and take the game."
Ottawa trailed 15-12 at the half and only managed to come up with two field goals in the second half.
"We have to be better as coaches, obviously," said Dyce. "It all starts with us as coaches and we have to do a better job. It's our job to put these guys in a position to win and we haven't done that."
After a rough start, trailing 15-4 with 44 seconds left in the opening half, the Redblacks salvaged the opening half thanks to Dandridge's punt return. A two-point conversion made it a three-point game as Ottawa trailed 15-12.
Calgary extended its lead to 22-12 midway through the third quarter when Maier capped a solid drive by punching in a two-yard TD.
Adams drove the Redblacks into the redzone, but Ottawa was forced to settle for a 21-yard field goal by Ward with 4:16 left in the fourth quarter.
"It's very frustrating," said Adams. "Every loss is frustrating, but this one hits a bit harder because this is the first game since I've been in the CFL where I feel I underperformed, where I wasn't as consistent as I've been."
Rene Paredes followed with a 14-yard field goal - the 499th of his career - to make it 26-15 for the Stampeders with 2:32 remaining.
The Redblacks started the game strong with an opening drive that got them down to Calgary's four-yard line but failed to take advantage, even going for it on third down.
In the final minute of the first quarter, Calgary was able to march down field and Mills completed the drive running in a three-yard TD and with a two-point convert led 8-1.
Calgary extended its advantage after Adams fumbled the ball at Ottawa's 26-yard line, allowing Branden Dozier to run the ball back for a second Stampeders TD, making it 15-1.
Peyton Logan's fumble on a punt return gave Ottawa possession at Calgary's 11-yard line, but the Redblacks failed to convert and settled for a 13-yard field goal.
Adam Auclair's interception gave the Redblacks another opportunity. But on the next play, Arbuckle made a poor decision and was intercepted, leading to his replacement.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2023.
