OTTAWA -- A worker at a Stage 2 LRT construction site was seriously injured in a workplace accident Thursday morning.

Ottawa police and paramedics responded to the site on Roosevelt Avenue in Ottawa’s west end just before 10:30 a.m.

Police said a 59-year-old man suffered a head injury on the job. Paramedics say the victim was transported to the Ottawa Hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Crews at the site are working on a bus-only bridge between Roosevelt and Workman avenues, over the existing Transitway trench. The bridge is part of Stage 2 of Ottawa’s light rail transit project.

There was a police presence at the site early Thursday afternoon. Work was halted following the incident.

Ottawa police continue to investigate.

Stage 2 of Ottawa's light rail transit system in the west end will be built along the old Transitway. Roosevelt Avenue is near the site of the future Kichi Sibi Station.