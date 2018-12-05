Staff recommend having retail cannabis stores in Ottawa
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, December 5, 2018 5:48PM EST
City staff have recommended Ottawa allow retail cannabis stores to operate in the city as of April 1, 2019.
Among the reasons:
- to deter the black market
- economic benefits
- quality control of the product
- pubic input
- access to more money from the province
The city's online survey received a record number of responses at 23,800. Nearly 16,000 were Ottawa residents.
78% of those surveyed online were in favour of opting in.
A random phone survey received more split results with 48% in favour and 43% opposed.
Councillor Rick Chiarelli said he plans on voting to opt-out because the municipality still doesn't have control over the number or location of stores.
The issue will be debated at a special council meeting on Dec. 13.