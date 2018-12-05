

City staff have recommended Ottawa allow retail cannabis stores to operate in the city as of April 1, 2019.

Among the reasons:

to deter the black market

economic benefits

quality control of the product

pubic input

access to more money from the province

The city's online survey received a record number of responses at 23,800. Nearly 16,000 were Ottawa residents.

78% of those surveyed online were in favour of opting in.

A random phone survey received more split results with 48% in favour and 43% opposed.

Councillor Rick Chiarelli said he plans on voting to opt-out because the municipality still doesn't have control over the number or location of stores.

The issue will be debated at a special council meeting on Dec. 13.