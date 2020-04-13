Staff at IGA in Gatineau, Food Basics in Orleans test positive for COVID-19
OTTAWA -- Two employees at a Gatineau IGA have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week, while an employee at a Food Basics in Orleans has also tested positive.
In a statement on its website, Sobeys says an employee at the IGA at 425 Boul. St-Joseph tested positive on Saturday. The employee last worked on Wednesday, April 1.
This is the second employee to test positive for COVID-19 at the store in the past week.
On April 8, Sobeys announced an employee at the IGA at 425 Boul. St-Joseph tested positive. The employee last worked on April 4.
Sobeys says after each case of COVID-19 is reported, it will “deep clean and sanitize the location.”
Meantime, Metro says an employee at the Food Basics on Innes Road in Orleans tested positive for COVID-19. The employee last worked on April 8.
In a statement on its website, Metro says “out of an abundance of caution, with each case that is reported, we will deep clean and sanitize the location.”