OTTAWA -- Two employees at a Gatineau IGA have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week, while an employee at a Food Basics in Orleans has also tested positive.

In a statement on its website, Sobeys says an employee at the IGA at 425 Boul. St-Joseph tested positive on Saturday. The employee last worked on Wednesday, April 1.

This is the second employee to test positive for COVID-19 at the store in the past week.

On April 8, Sobeys announced an employee at the IGA at 425 Boul. St-Joseph tested positive. The employee last worked on April 4.

Sobeys says after each case of COVID-19 is reported, it will “deep clean and sanitize the location.”

Meantime, Metro says an employee at the Food Basics on Innes Road in Orleans tested positive for COVID-19. The employee last worked on April 8.

In a statement on its website, Metro says “out of an abundance of caution, with each case that is reported, we will deep clean and sanitize the location.”