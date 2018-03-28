

CTV Ottawa







Ottawa Fire says everyone is safe after a fire at the Ramada Ottawa On The Rideau Hotel.

Crews were called just before 2 p.m. to the 2200 block of Prince of Wales Drive near Hunt Club Road. A fire was reported in a sales office at the hotel. Guests and staff were evacuated right away. Crews tackled the fire and used Thermal Imaging Cameras to check the two-storey building. The hotel also needed to be ventilated. A fire investigator was called. There are no reports of injuries.