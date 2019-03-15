Stabbing on Rideau St.
Published Friday, March 15, 2019
A man in his 30’s is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after an evening stabbing on Rideau Street.
Ottawa Police say patrol officers responded to a call for a stabbing on Rideau Street, between Sussex and Nicholas, around 9:30 p.m.
A man was found suffering from stab wounds, and transported to hospital.
Police say the victim is refusing to cooperate with investigators.