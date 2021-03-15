OTTAWA -- Ottawa Bylaw Services will be stepping up enforcement across the city this week to crack down on any illegal St. Patrick's Day celebrations and stop the spread of COVID-19.

The city of Ottawa remains in the 'orange-restrict' zone in Ontario's COVID-19 reopening framework, imposing restrictions on social gatherings and bars and restaurants.

"Bylaw and Regulatory Services will be staffed up significantly over that period, and will be intervening based on complaints and taking appropriate action where necessary," said Anthony Di Monte, Ottawa's general manager of emergency and protective services.

"The officers have full discretion."

St. Patrick's Day comes as COVID-19 rates rise in Ottawa. On Sunday, Ottawa's COVID-19 weekly incidence rate was 43.7 cases per 100,000 people, which would move Ottawa into the red zone in Ontario's COVID-19 reopening framework.

Under the "orange-restrict" zone, social gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Bars and restaurants are limited to a maximum of 50 patrons, with four people seated at each table. Alcohol can be sold and served between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., and establishments must close at 10 p.m.

City officials are urging Ottawa residents to celebrate St. Patrick's Day responsibly this week to limit the spread of COVID-19, including virtual celebrations or going out with members of your household only.

"This is probably not the year to go and party or to have a party at your own home. Save up that energy and save up that Guinness for 2022," said Mayor Jim Watson last week.

"Obviously, there will be people that will be coming down to bars, but we’re going to have enforced enforcement to make sure that the numbers are respected in each category."

If you are planning to go out for St. Patrick's Day, medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches urges people to only sit with members of your own household at bars and restaurants and limit contact with people outside your bubble.

"Some things are permissible and they’re higher risk, and we can continue to choose the lower-risk options that support businesses,” Dr. Etches said, noting you can support local businesses by ordering takeout or delivery.

To prevent COVID-19 transmission in Ottawa over St. Patrick's Day, Dr. Etches has some advice for your celebrations.

"You can't go wrong when you follow the basic principles of limiting of your contacts, keep distance between others and wear a mask as much as possible indoors or in crowded situations," said Etches.

Di Monte says while Ottawa Bylaw officers will be enforcing the rules, it's up to everyone to limit the spread of COVID-19 on St. Patrick's Day.

"We'll be playing our part, but as I've often said, enforcement is a tool. It's up to each and every one of us to follow Dr. Etches and public health's advice."