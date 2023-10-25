St. Lawrence Seaway strike impacting eastern Ontario farmers

Job action at locks along the St. Lawrence Seaway is having an impact on several industries, including local farmers.

It's harvest season and, each day, more than a hundred trucks unload soybeans at the Port of Johnstown, located along the St. Lawrence River, near the south end of Highway 416.

"Within a two-hour trucking radius, all that soybean that's produced locally comes through the port for export to Quebec, and eventually to Europe," says Robert Dalley, Port of Johnstown General Manager.

The cargo needs to be put on ships to continue its journey down the St. Lawrence.

"If we don't get the vessels by the end of the month, the elevator will be full of soybean and at that point, we'll have to turn away truckers and local producers."

Dalley says there's about five days' worth of room left before the massive grain elevators are full.

Farmers are already feeling the effects of ship traffic being halted on the Seaway.

"It's definitely important that we keep that grain moving as quickly as possible, so that not only we finish the soybean harvest, but start making room for corn," said Scott Fife.

Fife farms wheat, soybean, and corn in Finch, Ont.

"Farmers don't get paid for that product until it's harvested and sold," he says.

More than 300 Seaway workers have been on strike since Sunday, demanding higher wages. Mediation talks are set for Friday.

In a statement, Unifor, the union representing the workers says,

"Unifor will comply with the call to mediation and will continue to support our members on the picket line while talks take place. Our goal remains to achieve a fair and reasonable collective agreement for those who work along the St. Lawrence Seaway. We strive to also make sure our members, their rights and collective agreement are respected by the corporation."

Fife hopes to see the grain moving soon.

"I'm not sure how the situation is going to get resolved, but I just know it's important that it happens quickly."