

Ted Raymond , Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police have identified both victims of a deadly fire in St. Isidore.

The fire broke out early Tuesday morning. Two bodies were found in the home.

Jeffrey Laughren, 36, of St. Isidore and David Joseph Grant, 44, of Clarence-Rockland have been identified as the victims.

OPP say their investigation has led them to conclude there was no criminal element to the fire.

The investigation has been handed over to the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Fire Marshall.