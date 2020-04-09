OTTAWA -- Springtime flurries arrived in Ottawa earlier than expected.

Environment Canada's forecast had called for showers starting in the morning, with the temperature holding steady near 4°C, but the temperature fell over the course of the morning, turning those rain showers to flurries.

The temperature is forecast to rise again to 4°C Thursday afternoon.

A 60 per cent chance of showers or flurries lingers into the evening. Overnight, the temperature drops to a low of 0°C.

Flurries are expected to end Friday morning, but clouds stick around and the forecast calls for a 60 per cent chance of showers through the day, with a high of 4°C.

The outlook for the weekend is cloudy, with temperatures near the seasonal average of 9°C, but prepare for the possibility of rain on Sunday.