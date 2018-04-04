

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The calendar says spring, but it looks and feels like winter in Ottawa today.

Environment Canada has issued a Wind Warning and a Freezing Rain Warning for Ottawa and the Ottawa Valley.

Snow will change to freezing rain this morning, and continue to fall for several hours today. Five to ten centimetres of snow is expected to fall on the capital.

The City of Ottawa is urging residents to exercise patience and caution on roads and sidewalks during the storm. Snow plows were deployed overnight to salt the roads ahead of the morning commute.

City Staff says it has “24 hour coverage for plowing and salting of the transportation network.”