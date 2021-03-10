Advertisement
Spring things to do around your home with Amsted Build Design
OTTAWA -- The weather over the next few days is expected to be sensational.
It's the type of forecast, according to builder Steve Barkhouse, which makes it perfect for spring home maintenance.
"Over the next couple of days is perfect for checking and fixing the caulking around doors and windows," said Barkhouse.
"As it dries, and weathers throughout the season, it can crack or pull away from the exterior. Many brands can be used down to -10, so it’s a great time to complete this task!"
But the list of "spring things to do" doesn’t end there.
Barkhouse, of Amsted Build Design, shares this list of "spring things to do" around your home.
The link to the seasonal maintenance checklist is here.
As for a rundown of what Barkhouse shared as some of the top tips for the season:
- Keep using your roof rake! Especially at this time of the year, where we get a big thaw during the day and a deep freeze overnight. If there’s nowhere for the water to run off, it’ll stay on the roof and as it freezes it will drive back between the shingles.
- Make sure to reset the GFI’s on your outdoor plugs to avoid shorts or sparks that can start a fire.
- Reminder to remove and rinse your furnace filters, or replace as necessary. You’ll want clean air flowing through those until we’re more consistently out of the cold weather.
- Did you know that you could get hot and cold water outside that would allow you to still use your outdoor faucet during the winter?This allows you to rinse off those large filters outside during the winter months.
- During our next snowfall, make sure you’re clearing the snow from any air flow needs around your home.
- Completing seasonal maintenance is also a good time to check your fire extinguishers to ensure they’re full and haven’t expired.