This is no April fool’s joke.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa and the region warning of freezing rain starting Tuesday.

The precipitation is expected to start Tuesday as a rain and snow mix and will transition into freezing rain Wednesday night. Environment Canada is expected to persist for several hours.

Over 20 mm of precipitation is expected.

A winter storm is expected in areas such as Petawawa, Pembroke and Barry’s Bay. There is a threat for several hours of freezing rain and ice pellets for areas near the east of Georgian Bay. Total snowfall could be upwards for 25 cm.

The Capital region will also experience below normal temperatures. The coldest point will be Wednesday night at -12 C.