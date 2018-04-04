

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The calendar says spring, but it looks and feels like winter in Ottawa today.

Environment Canada has issued a Wind Warning and a Freezing Rain Warning for Ottawa and the Ottawa Valley.

Ottawa received 5 cm of snow late last night. Snow changed to freezing rain early this morning and continued to fall during the morning commute.

The City of Ottawa is urging residents to exercise patience and caution on roads and sidewalks during the storm. Snow plows were deployed overnight to salt the roads ahead of the morning commute.

City Staff says it has “24 hour coverage for plowing and salting of the transportation network.”