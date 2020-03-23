OTTAWA -- It’s going to be a winter-like start to the first full week of spring in Ottawa.

And not that we’re spending a lot of time outside these days, but that snowfall is expected to kick off a week of flurries, rain and freezing drizzle in the capital.

On Monday, Environment Canada is calling for up to four centimetres of snow, with a high of 1 C.

The snow is supposed to end late Monday evening, but there’s a risk of freezing drizzle late in the evening and overnight. Fog patches will develop overnight as well.

On Tuesday, there’s a 40 per cent chance of rain in the morning, along with a risk of freezing drizzle. The high will be 7 C.

Wednesday, expect a 60 per cent chance of rain showers of flurries and a high of 6 C.

Thursday, a similar story: cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers and flurries.

Some relief from all the rain is expected on Friday, though: the forecast for that day is sunny with a high of 7 C.