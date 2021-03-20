Current conditions and forecast
People walking along the Rideau Canal Western Pathway take advantage of warm weather in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, in Ottawa on Sunday, May 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Welcome to spring!
Spring officially arrived at 5:37 a.m. Saturday and it is making a grand debut.
Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa includes plenty of sunshine and a high of 11 C on Saturday, more than seven degrees above normal. The sky should stay clear through the day and into the evening hours. Overnight, the temperature is expected to drop to a seasonal low of minus 7 C, with some fog patches.
Any fog that develops early Sunday morning should burn off after sunrise (at around 7:05). Sunny Sunday's forecast high is even warmer than Saturday's at 15 C.
Warm weather continues into Monday with another forecast high of 15 C.
On Tuesday, expect a few clouds to move in, but the early spring heatwave continues with a high of 15 C.
Showers are in the forecast for midweek.