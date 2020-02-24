OTTAWA -- It will feel like spring to start the work week in Ottawa.

Environment Canada says Ottawa will reach a high of 7 C on Monday, with mainly sunny skies. There will be a UV index 3 or "moderate."

Temperatures are expected to remain warm on Tuesday with a high of 6 C and a mix of sun and cloud.

Despite how mild it's been for late February, a harsh reminder that it's still winter could come later this week.

Environment Canada says snow may begin Tuesday night and last all the way into Thursday.