OTTAWA -- It will feel like Spring to start the work week in Ottawa.

Environment Canada says Ottawa will reach a high of 7° C on Monday, with a mix of sun and cloud. There will be a UV index 3 or moderate.

Temperatures are expected to slighly dip on Tuesday, but will still be relatively warm with the high of 3°C and clouds.

Don't get too comfortable with the warmer temperatures. Environment Canada says we could see periods of snow return to forecast on Wednesday.