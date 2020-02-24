Spring-like weather to start the work week
Published Monday, February 24, 2020 4:00AM EST
OTTAWA -- It will feel like Spring to start the work week in Ottawa.
Environment Canada says Ottawa will reach a high of 7°C on Monday, with a mix of sun and cloud. There will be a UV index 3 or moderate.
Temperatures are expected to slighly dip on Tuesday, but will still be relatively warm with the high of 3°C and clouds.
Don't get too comfortable with the warmer temperatures. Environment Canada says we could see periods of snow return to forecast on Wednesday.