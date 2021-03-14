OTTAWA -- The start of daylight saving time is a signal that spring is around the corner, but it appears Mother Nature wants Ottawa to spring forward to next winter.

Ottawa Public Health has issued a frostbite advisory for Ottawa as the forecast calls for a wind chill of minus 15 overnight.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for below seasonal temperatures to continue tonight and on Monday, before warmer temperatures arrive in Ottawa starting Tuesday.

"Overnight frostbite advisory in place for Ottawa - Sunday night into Monday a.m.," said Ottawa Public Health on Twitter. "When they said 'spring forward' we didn’t think it would be all the way to next winter!"

Overnight #Frostbite advisory in place for #Ottawa - Sunday night into Monday AM. When they said “spring forward” we didn’t think it would be all the way to next winter! #ottnews Dress warmly!https://t.co/zuNSKTaCHb pic.twitter.com/rzoFzthkNp — Ottawa Public Health (@OttawaHealth) March 14, 2021

The temperature will hold steady at -6C on Sunday, with a mix of sun and cloud.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of -17C. The wind chill will make it feel like minus 25 overnight.

Environment Canada is calling for sunny skies on Monday and a high of -5C. It will be clear Monday night, with a low of -13C.

Temperatures move above seasonal on Tuesday. It will be sunny with a high of 2C.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 5C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 2C and a low of -7C.

EXTRA HOUR OF DAYLIGHT

The arrival of daylight saving time means an extra hour of daylight in the evening.

The sun will set at 7:06 p.m., one hour later than Saturday.