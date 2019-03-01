

The Ottawa Senators fired head coach Guy Boucher on Friday. The team says Marc Crawford has been named interim head coach, effective immediately.

In a statement, general manager Pierre Dorion says, "I want to thank Guy for his three years of service. He is a good person and has been an excellent representative of the Senators. At this point, however, we need a different set of coaching and leadership skills to guide our team through this rebuild.”

The organization says they will conduct a search for a new head coach at the end of the season. According to a press release, the team will be looking for a coach who excels as a teacher, listener and communicator.

The Senators hired Boucher in May 2016, becoming the 12th coach in franchise history. Boucher leaves Ottawa with a 94-108-26 record as head coach of the club.

