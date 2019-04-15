Ottawa Redblacks appoint Joe Paopao as their new running backs coach
Ottawa Renegades head coach Joe Paopao celebrates his teams 43-38 win over the Montreal Alouettes in CFL football action in Ottawa on August 29, 2003. The Ottawa Redblacks named Joe Paopao as their running backs coach Monday. Paopao, 63, played quarterback for the Ottawa Rough Riders (1987) and served previously as head coach of the Ottawa Renegades (2002-05). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 15, 2019 4:43PM EDT
OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Redblacks named Joe Paopao as their running backs coach Monday.
Paopao, 63, played quarterback for the Ottawa Rough Riders (1987) and served previously as head coach of the Ottawa Renegades (2002-05).
"We feel very fortunate to add Joe to our coaching staff," Ottawa head coach Rick Campbell said in a statement. "His wealth of knowledge and experience coaching and playing in the CFL will be a huge asset to our offence."
With the addition of Paopao, Ottawa's offensive coaching staff consists of Winston October (receivers coach), Beau Walker (quarterbacks) and John McDonell (offensive line). The Redblacks remain without an offensive co-ordinator following the resignation of Jamie Elizondo on April 1.