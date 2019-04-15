

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Redblacks named Joe Paopao as their running backs coach Monday.

Paopao, 63, played quarterback for the Ottawa Rough Riders (1987) and served previously as head coach of the Ottawa Renegades (2002-05).

"We feel very fortunate to add Joe to our coaching staff," Ottawa head coach Rick Campbell said in a statement. "His wealth of knowledge and experience coaching and playing in the CFL will be a huge asset to our offence."

With the addition of Paopao, Ottawa's offensive coaching staff consists of Winston October (receivers coach), Beau Walker (quarterbacks) and John McDonell (offensive line). The Redblacks remain without an offensive co-ordinator following the resignation of Jamie Elizondo on April 1.