

The Canadian Press





OSHAWA, Ont. -- Tye Felhaber scored with 34 seconds left to play in the third period and then had an overtime goal as the Ottawa 67's beat the Oshawa Generals 2-1 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

It's Ottawa's third-straight playoff sweep as the 67's have won 12 straight games to make the OHL's final.

Ottawa will face the winner of the Saginaw Spirit-Guelph Storm Western Conference final for the J. Ross Robertson Cup.

Michael DiPietro made 21 saves for the 67's.

Ty Tullio scored for Oshawa in the second period and Kyle Keyser stopped 42 shots in net.

---

SPIRIT 4 STORM 1

GUELPH, Ont. -- Cole Perfetti scored twice as Saginaw downed the Storm to take a 3-1 lead in their best-of-seven series.

Owen Tippett had the eventual winner for the Spirit at 7:50 of the second period. Reagan O'Grady also scored for Saginaw.

Dmitri Samorukov scored for the Storm.

Game 5 is in Saginaw, Mich., on Friday with the winner of the series advancing to the final to face Ottawa.