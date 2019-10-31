

Josh Pringle, CTVNewsOttawa.ca, staff





A scary forecast has prompted several Quebec communities to postpone Halloween.

Thurso and Val-Des-Monts are asking residents to delay trick-or-treating until Friday because of the weather.

In a statement, Val-des-Monts Mayor Jacques Laurin says “our priority is always the safety of our people,” adding they want to make sure no incidents occur during the dark and stormy night.

A special weather statement remains in effect for Ottawa and eastern Ontario. Environment Canada says Ottawa could see 30 to 50 mm of rain, with the heaviest rain likely Thursday evening.

The City of Gatineau says Halloween will go ahead as scheduled tonight.

In response to a Twitter question about possibly delaying Halloween due to the weather, the City of Gatineau says “Halloween stays on October 31.” Gatineau Police will be deployed across the city to ensure kids stay safe.

Montreal’s mayor is advising people to postpone trick-or-treating until Friday. The communities of Longueuil, Varennes, McMasterville, Sorel-Tracy, Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Beloeil, Magog and Cardiac have also postponed Halloween until Friday.