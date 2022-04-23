Spilled milk sours Hwy. 416 commute for hours

A stretch of Hwy. 416 was closed for several hours on Saturday after a transport truck rolled over, spilling jugs of milk across the road.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of the highway near Roger Stevens Drive at around 6:30 a.m.

One driver was assessed at the scene and taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to Ottawa paramedics.

The Ottawa Fire Service says crews worked to absorb the spilled milk and some fuel that was leaking. Crews moved the truck to help clear the traffic that was stuck before OPP closed the road for the investigation and cleanup.

The southbound lanes of Hwy. 416 reopened at approximately 3:30 p.m.

@OttFire on scene for a transport truck that rolled over at the 416 HWY S & Roger Stevens Dr. #OttNews @Ottawa_Traffic pic.twitter.com/bApk0P23Dl — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) April 23, 2022