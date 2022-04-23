Spilled milk sours Hwy. 416 commute for hours

A tractor-trailer full of milk crashed on Highway 416 near Roger Stevens Drive Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Ottawa Fire Service/Twitter) A tractor-trailer full of milk crashed on Highway 416 near Roger Stevens Drive Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Ottawa Fire Service/Twitter)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina