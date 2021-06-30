BROCKVILLE, ONT. -- There are worries about overdose numbers from Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark for the first half of the year.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit (LGLDHU) is reporting 176 overdoses since Jan. 1, 126 of them were in Brockville.

The LGLDHU said the majority of the overdoses were related to fentanyl and benzodiazepines.

The cases have increased sharply from 2020 when, for the entire year, the whole area reported 165 overdoses.

The health unit says people who use substances are encourage to continue to access harm reduction services through the Smark Works program, Change Health Care and Lanark, Leeds and Grenville Addictions and Mental Health's Opioid Team.

