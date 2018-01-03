

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The City of Ottawa is dealing with a case of the flu.

There have been 76 confirmed cases of influenza in Ottawa so far this winter. Most of the confirmed cases of influenza are in patients over the age of 65.

Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Genevieve Cadieux tells CTV News at Five that’s “only the tip of the iceberg” because most people with the flu don’t seek medical attention.

Dr. Cadieux says Ottawa is now approaching peak flu season, and Public Health is encouraging everyone to still get the flu shot.

Ottawa Public Health is hosting a special immunization clinic for families with children under the age of 5 at 100 Constellation Drive Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.