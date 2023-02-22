Speeding septuagenarian stopped second time, same spot

Ottawa police stopped a driver going 120 km/h in a 70 km/h zone on Bronson Avenue. The 77-year-old driver was stopped at the same speed in the same place in 2020, police say. (Ottawa Police Service/Twitter) Ottawa police stopped a driver going 120 km/h in a 70 km/h zone on Bronson Avenue. The 77-year-old driver was stopped at the same speed in the same place in 2020, police say. (Ottawa Police Service/Twitter)

