OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police issued more than three dozen tickets as part of back-to-school enforcement Wednesday morning, including one to a driver who logged his 19th driving offence in the past five years.

“One driver stopped near an elementary school for going 30 km/h over the posted speed limit was reminded that this was the 19th time he'd been stopped for traffic offences in the last 5 years,” Ottawa police said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

“Please, slow down and consider other road users, cyclists, pedestrians and children.”

Overall, police issued 33 speeding tickets and six for failing to stop at stop signs Wednesday morning.

Police are stepping up enforcement in school zones as children return to class this week, with an expected increase in the number of children walking, biking and being dropped off at school because of the pandemic.