OTTAWA -- Despite less traffic on the roads during the COVID-19 pandemic, speeders are keeping police busy across eastern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police tweeted on Sunday that a driver was stopped going 154 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 417 near Arnprior on Saturday.

It was a sunny Saturday and this driver was carried away. So was their car. Impounded and DL suspended, plus a court appearance. #Hwy417 at Campbell Dr near #Arnprior. 154 in a 100 zone. #RenfrewOPP #slowdown #DriveSafe ^bd pic.twitter.com/jg4H7tFqkN — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) April 26, 2020

The driver was charged with stunt driving, which includes an automatic one week licence suspension and the car seized for seven days.

Last week, the Ottawa Police Service declared the “Speed Parade continues on our city streets."

Motorists were stopped travelling 194 km/h, 152 km/h, 144 km/h and 138 km/h in 80 km/h and 100 km/h zones. Police also said motorists were stopped going 111 km/h and 109 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

The ”Speed Parade” continues on our city streets...upwards of 194, 152, 144 & 138 in 80 and 100km/hr zones...not to be outdone by a 111 and 109 in 60km/hr zones...this level of recklessness will be met with swift and sure enforcement. Now is not the time to put others at risk. pic.twitter.com/kMYSU64tQV — OPS☆TrafficCaseManager☆ (@OPSTrafficCM) April 22, 2020

The Ottawa Police Service told CTV News Ottawa that statistics on the number of drivers charged with stunt driving during the COVID-19 pandemic will be released shortly.