'Speed Parade' continues: Speeders keep Ottawa Police and OPP busy
Speeders are keeping Ottawa Police and the OPP busy during the COVID-19 pandemic
OTTAWA -- Despite less traffic on the roads during the COVID-19 pandemic, speeders are keeping police busy across eastern Ontario.
Ontario Provincial Police tweeted on Sunday that a driver was stopped going 154 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 417 near Arnprior on Saturday.
The driver was charged with stunt driving, which includes an automatic one week licence suspension and the car seized for seven days.
Last week, the Ottawa Police Service declared the “Speed Parade continues on our city streets."
Motorists were stopped travelling 194 km/h, 152 km/h, 144 km/h and 138 km/h in 80 km/h and 100 km/h zones. Police also said motorists were stopped going 111 km/h and 109 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.
The Ottawa Police Service told CTV News Ottawa that statistics on the number of drivers charged with stunt driving during the COVID-19 pandemic will be released shortly.