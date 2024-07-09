OTTAWA
    • Speed limit to increase on Hwy. 416, sections of Hwy. 401 to 110 km/h on Friday

    Ontario plans to increase the speed limit on Hwy. 416 between Ottawa and Hwy. 401 to 110 km/h, starting this summer. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa) Ontario plans to increase the speed limit on Hwy. 416 between Ottawa and Hwy. 401 to 110 km/h, starting this summer. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)
    The speed limit will increase along Highway 416 south of Ottawa and on sections of Highway 401 in eastern Ontario on Friday.

    The Ontario government is boosting the speed limit from 100 km/h to 110 km/h on 10 sections of highways across the province this summer, including four sections in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

    Starting Friday, the speed limit will be 110 km/h on approximately 70 kilometres of Hwy. 416 between Hwy. 401 and Ottawa.

    The speed limit will also increase to 110 km/h on sections of Hwy. 401, including on 107 km of the highway from Hwy. 16 to the Quebec boundary, on 66 km/h between Belleville and Kingston and on 44 km/h between Colborne and Belleville.

    The Ontario government has announced plans to increase the speed limit on Hwy. 416 between Hwy. 401 and Ottawa to 110 km/h, starting this summer. (Google Maps)

    The Ontario government has said stunt driving penalties will continue to apply to motorists stopped going 150 km/h on sections of highways with the increased speed limit.

    "On the highway sections with increased speed limits, stunt driving penalties will apply at 40 km/h over the posted speed limit," the province said.

    In 2019, Ontario launched a pilot project to increase the speed limits on six sections of provincial highways to 110 km/h, including on Hwy. 417 between Ottawa and the Quebec border and Hwy. 417 from the Kanata area to Arnprior. In 2022, Ontario announced the 110 km/h speed limit would be permanently implemented on those sections of the highway.

    The Ontario government plans to increase the speed limit to 110 km/h on a section of Highway 401 between Hwy. 16 and the Quebec border. (Google Maps)

    Here is the list of 10 sections of highways across Ontario that will see the speed limit increase to 110 km/h this summer:

    • Hwy 401, Tilbury, extending the existing 110 km/h zone further east by 7 km
    • Hwy 401 from Hwy 35/115 to Cobourg (approximately 35 km)
    • Hwy 401 from Colborne to Belleville (approximately 44 km)
    • Hwy 401 from Belleville to Kingston (approximately 66 km)
    • Hwy 401 from Hwy 16 to Quebec boundary (approximately 107 km)
    • Hwy 403 from Woodstock to Brantford (approximately 26 km)
    • Hwy 403 from Brantford to Hamilton (approximately 14.5 km)
    • Hwy 406 from Thorold to Welland (approximately 13 km)
    • Hwy 416 from Hwy 401 to Ottawa (approximately 70 km)
    • Hwy 69 from Sudbury to French River (approximately 60 km)

