Speed limit to increase on Hwy. 416, sections of Hwy. 401 to 110 km/h on Friday

The speed limit will increase along Highway 416 south of Ottawa and on sections of Highway 401 in eastern Ontario on Friday.

The Ontario government is boosting the speed limit from 100 km/h to 110 km/h on 10 sections of highways across the province this summer, including four sections in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

Starting Friday, the speed limit will be 110 km/h on approximately 70 kilometres of Hwy. 416 between Hwy. 401 and Ottawa.

The speed limit will also increase to 110 km/h on sections of Hwy. 401, including on 107 km of the highway from Hwy. 16 to the Quebec boundary, on 66 km/h between Belleville and Kingston and on 44 km/h between Colborne and Belleville.

The Ontario government has said stunt driving penalties will continue to apply to motorists stopped going 150 km/h on sections of highways with the increased speed limit.

"On the highway sections with increased speed limits, stunt driving penalties will apply at 40 km/h over the posted speed limit," the province said.

In 2019, Ontario launched a pilot project to increase the speed limits on six sections of provincial highways to 110 km/h, including on Hwy. 417 between Ottawa and the Quebec border and Hwy. 417 from the Kanata area to Arnprior. In 2022, Ontario announced the 110 km/h speed limit would be permanently implemented on those sections of the highway.

Here is the list of 10 sections of highways across Ontario that will see the speed limit increase to 110 km/h this summer: