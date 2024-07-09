Speed limit to increase on Hwy. 416, sections of Hwy. 401 to 110 km/h on Friday
The speed limit will increase along Highway 416 south of Ottawa and on sections of Highway 401 in eastern Ontario on Friday.
The Ontario government is boosting the speed limit from 100 km/h to 110 km/h on 10 sections of highways across the province this summer, including four sections in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
Starting Friday, the speed limit will be 110 km/h on approximately 70 kilometres of Hwy. 416 between Hwy. 401 and Ottawa.
The speed limit will also increase to 110 km/h on sections of Hwy. 401, including on 107 km of the highway from Hwy. 16 to the Quebec boundary, on 66 km/h between Belleville and Kingston and on 44 km/h between Colborne and Belleville.
The Ontario government has announced plans to increase the speed limit on Hwy. 416 between Hwy. 401 and Ottawa to 110 km/h, starting this summer. (Google Maps)
The Ontario government has said stunt driving penalties will continue to apply to motorists stopped going 150 km/h on sections of highways with the increased speed limit.
"On the highway sections with increased speed limits, stunt driving penalties will apply at 40 km/h over the posted speed limit," the province said.
In 2019, Ontario launched a pilot project to increase the speed limits on six sections of provincial highways to 110 km/h, including on Hwy. 417 between Ottawa and the Quebec border and Hwy. 417 from the Kanata area to Arnprior. In 2022, Ontario announced the 110 km/h speed limit would be permanently implemented on those sections of the highway.
The Ontario government plans to increase the speed limit to 110 km/h on a section of Highway 401 between Hwy. 16 and the Quebec border. (Google Maps)
Here is the list of 10 sections of highways across Ontario that will see the speed limit increase to 110 km/h this summer:
- Hwy 401, Tilbury, extending the existing 110 km/h zone further east by 7 km
- Hwy 401 from Hwy 35/115 to Cobourg (approximately 35 km)
- Hwy 401 from Colborne to Belleville (approximately 44 km)
- Hwy 401 from Belleville to Kingston (approximately 66 km)
- Hwy 401 from Hwy 16 to Quebec boundary (approximately 107 km)
- Hwy 403 from Woodstock to Brantford (approximately 26 km)
- Hwy 403 from Brantford to Hamilton (approximately 14.5 km)
- Hwy 406 from Thorold to Welland (approximately 13 km)
- Hwy 416 from Hwy 401 to Ottawa (approximately 70 km)
- Hwy 69 from Sudbury to French River (approximately 60 km)
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ex-Quebec junior hockey players jailed for sexual assault of teen at hotel in 2021
Two former Quebec junior hockey players were handed prison sentences Monday for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 in the aftermath of a Victoriaville Tigres championship celebration.
Bodies of 3 mountaineers recovered near Squamish, B.C.
The bodies of three mountaineers who died on a difficult climb near Squamish, B.C., earlier this year have been recovered, authorities said Monday.
'Nobody said anything': Former student recalls sexual advances by Frank Stronach
A former student and scholarship recipient at the company once helmed by Frank Stronach is speaking out about an “unwelcome but not illegal” sexual interaction involving the billionaire in the 1980s, when he was in his 50s and she was 19 years old.
B.C. buyers who backed out of home purchase ordered to pay more than $350K in damages
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
Ticketmaster reports 'data security incident,' customers' personal information may have been stolen
Ticketmaster says it was the victim of a 'data security incident' and the information customers provide to the company may have been compromised.
Parkinson's specialist met with Biden's physician at the White House earlier this year, records show
A top Parkinson’s disease specialist held a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden’s physician at the White House earlier this year, according to records.
Justin Bieber performs at pre-mega wedding celebration in India
Concerts, catwalks and cruises are how a rich couple in India are celebrating their wedding-to-be.
Alice Munro's daughter sees outpouring of messages after essay on mother's silence to her sexual abuse
Social media saw a flood of messages for Andrea Robin Skinner, daughter of late Canadian author Alice Munro, after an eye-opening personal essay about her sexual abuse by her stepfather published this weekend.
Actor known for roles on 'Bob's Burgers' and 'Arrested Development' pleads guilty over role in Capitol Attack
Jay Johnston, known for his roles on 'Bob's Burgers' and 'Arrested Development,' pleaded guilty Monday over his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol Attack.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Moncton man fined $3,250 for cannabis possession
A Moncton man has a year to pay a $3,250 fine for possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling it without authorization.
-
CFIA recalls brands of almond, cashew, coconut and oat milk due to Listeria concerns
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says numerous Silk and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages are being recalled due to Listeria concerns.
-
27-year-old man dead after ATV crash in Cape Breton
A 27-year-old man is dead after an ATV crash in Cape Breton on Sunday.
Toronto
-
Westbound Gardiner closed following 2-vehicle collision, 1 person seriously injured
The westbound Gardiner Expressway is closed at Spadina Avenue following a two-vehicle collision that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
-
Baby seriously injured after being struck by driver in south Etobicoke
A baby has serious injuries after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in south Etobicoke on Monday night, say paramedics.
-
'Nobody said anything': Former student recalls sexual advances by Frank Stronach
A former student and scholarship recipient at the company once helmed by Frank Stronach is speaking out about an “unwelcome but not illegal” sexual interaction involving the billionaire in the 1980s, when he was in his 50s and she was 19 years old.
Montreal
-
Ex-Quebec junior hockey players jailed for sexual assault of teen at hotel in 2021
Two former Quebec junior hockey players were handed prison sentences Monday for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 in the aftermath of a Victoriaville Tigres championship celebration.
-
2 arrested after collision takes down Hydro-Quebec pylon, cuts power to thousands on South Shore
Two people have been arrested after a collision on Montreal's South Shore caused an electrical pylon to collapse, cutting power to 88,000 Hydro-Quebec customers.
-
Meet Cody Diabo, Kahnawake's new grand chief
The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake has a new grand chief, after Cody Diabo won in an election on the weekend, defeating former council chief Gina Deer and incumbent grand chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury, Ont., city councillor faces Election Act charges
A Sudbury committee has decided that Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc should face legal action over “apparent contraventions of the campaign finance rules” that took place during Leduc’s re-election campaign in 2022.
-
Ticketmaster reports 'data security incident,' customers' personal information may have been stolen
Ticketmaster says it was the victim of a 'data security incident' and the information customers provide to the company may have been compromised.
-
Northern Ont. suspect charged with entering victim’s home, sexually assaulting them
A 23-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after a victim was sexually assaulted by a casual acquaintance.
Windsor
-
Women's safety advocates amplify calls to address intimate partner violence after Walsh family deaths
The region is still hurting for members of the Walsh family. “I'm still reeling from seven months ago losing Janice Madison to IPV, and now we're adding Carly and her beautiful babies to that list as well,” said Lady Laforet, executive director of the Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families.
-
‘The future is very bright’: Optimism abounds that Windsor's jobless rate will soon improve
Windsor's unemployment rate went up last month and remains the highest in the country, according to Statistics Canada. But, officials with Workforce WindsorEssex believe the region is heading in the right direction, suggesting the latest figures don't reflect the whole picture.
-
Pay to park and to power: Windsor converting parking spaces into EV charging locations
Windsor is converting parking spaces into electric vehicle charging locations.
London
-
Industrial fire breaks out at local cannabis growing facility
An industrial fire east of the city saw Evelyn at Heritage Road shut down to combat the blaze. The fire at JC Green Cannabis on Evelyn Drive, and broke out earlier this evening.
-
Heavy rainfall expected in London, as hurricane Beryl blows through
A heavy rainfall warning is in effect for all of southwestern Ontario on Wednesday and Thursday – that’s due to remnants of hurricane Beryl, which could bring between 20 and 40 mm of rainfall per hour at times.
-
New map shows 2,300 Ontario locations where you can still buy alcohol during LCBO strike
The Ontario government says it is helping Ontario residents navigate the ongoing LCBO strike by launching a new, interactive map of retail booze outlets across the province as LCBO locations remain closed.
Kitchener
-
Trespass notice issued to pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Guelph
A trespass notice was issued Monday to protestors at the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Guelph.
-
Guelph, Ont. wrestling fan’s WWE dream comes true after accessible seating mix-up
A wrestling fan from Guelph, Ont. says Saturday was a day he will never forget, after attending WWE’s Money in the Bank event.
-
Have neckties fallen out of favour?
Neckties used to be everyday attire for most professional men. These days they’re more of a fashion choice – and not the rule.
Barrie
-
WEATHER STATEMENT
WEATHER STATEMENT Torrential downpours from Hurricane Beryl's remnants to hit the region
Torrential rain is forecast for Simcoe County and surrounding areas this week, remnants of Hurricane Beryl.
-
Opioid alert issued after multiple drug poisonings, including one death
Public Health issued an Opioid Alert after one fatal and three non-fatal drug poisonings over the past five days, marking the seventh such alert since June 1.
-
Winnipeg
-
Artificial intelligence to scan for weapons at Health Sciences Centre
Artificial intelligence is coming to Manitoba's largest hospital in an effort to boost safety and stop weapons from getting inside.
-
Manitoba farm paves way for AI in agriculture
A farm near Grosse Isle, Man., is planting a seed in producers’ minds: integrate AI and machine learning models into their farming.
-
Calgary
-
Calgarians seek to keep cool as hot, hot week settles in
A heat wave has gripped southern Alberta, with temperatures expected to climb throughout the week.
-
'I was scared': Testimony begins in trial for Calgary bar manager accused of sexual assault
A young woman testified Monday in the trial against her former boss, who is accused of sexually assaulting her in December 2022.
-
CFIA recalls brands of almond, cashew, coconut and oat milk due to Listeria concerns
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says numerous Silk and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages are being recalled due to Listeria concerns.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton breaks heat record for July 8
The City of Edmonton has set a new daily record high temperature. Edmonton hit a high temperature of 32.6 C, beating the previous July 8 record high of 32.2 C.
-
Wildfire evacuation alert issued as temperatures soar in Alberta
Little Red River Cree Nation issued a wildfire alert on Monday afternoon for residents of the Garden River area.
-
Leduc city council overturns decision to establish emergency winter shelter
Leduc's city council has rescinded its decision two weeks ago to approve a winter emergency shelter.
Regina
-
Federal Court agrees to stop CRA from garnishing Sask. account over unpaid carbon tax — for now
An injunction blocking the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) from garnishing Saskatchewan's bank account has been successful, according to the province.
-
Vintage locomotive 'The Empress' passes through Saskatchewan
A lengthy 93 long years after it first hit the track, CPKC's 2816 locomotive known "The Empress" has embarked on its "Final Spike Tour."
-
'Stay cool': Extreme heat warnings coming to Regina, most of Sask.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), along with Health Canada, are issuing warnings ahead of extreme heat coming to Sask. later this week.
Saskatoon
-
Bombs found planted in rural Sask. mailboxes are modified fireworks: RCMP
Officers from the Saskatoon RCMP detachment say they believe someone is leaving bombs in rural mailboxes.
-
First heat wave declared in Saskatchewan and across the west
It looks like Saskatchewan is moving into the first heat wave of the year.
-
Fundraiser in place for funeral of two boys killed in Sask. highway crash
A fundraiser is underway to cover the funeral costs after a two-vehicle crash that killed a woman and two young boys, and sent their grandmother to hospital on Friday.
Vancouver
-
Surrey food bank collects 384.5 tonnes of donations in a single day
To celebrate its fourth anniversary in Surrey, the Guru Nanak Food Bank set itself a lofty goal: collect so many food donations, it would break a record.
-
Vancouver park board could see budget cut, projects put on hold
The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation could see its budget slashed by $16 million.
-
Heat wave triggers air quality advisory in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley
An air quality advisory is in effect for parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser valley, as a heat wave blanketing the region produces elevated levels of smog.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. heat wave: High temperatures remain in forecast after record-breaking weekend
Heat is expected to persist in B.C. through the start of the week after some parts of the province saw record-breaking temperatures over the weekend.
-
Victoria Pride parade re-routed due to protest, but no 'significant' incidents reported
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the Victoria Pride Parade over the weekend, forcing authorities to re-route the procession.
-
B.C. ship and dock foremen ordered to rescind strike notice
A 72-hour strike notice served by members of the union representing ship and dock foremen in B.C. violated Canada’s labour code and must be rescinded, a federal tribunal ruled Sunday.
Kelowna
-
B.C. buyers who backed out of home purchase ordered to pay more than $350K in damages
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
-
Dive team called in after man drowns in Okanagan Lake, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna say they're investigating a drowning in Okanagan Lake that occurred near the downtown marina early Saturday morning.
-
'Elaborate' B.C. fraud scheme involved impersonating corporate security and police, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna are warning the public after a local resident fell victim to an "elaborate" fraud last week.