OTTAWA -- Spectators are invited to gather alongside veterans and serving military personnel at cenotaphs across Ottawa and eastern Ontario today to mark Remembrance Day.

On Nov. 11, the Royal Canadian Legion says, "Canadians stand in collective Remembrance of all who have fallen in the military service of their country."

The National Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at the National War Memorial in downtown Ottawa.

The public will be allowed to join veterans, serving military members and dignitaries at the National Remembrance Day ceremony this year, after last year's service was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Legion is pleased to welcome back spectators to the National Remembrance Day Ceremony at the National War Memorial," said the Legion in a statement on its website. "Changes to crowd restrictions by the Province of Ontario and the City of Ottawa have made this possible."

The Royal Canadian Legion asks spectators to practice physical distancing and wear a mask at all times during the ceremony.

The ceremony will begin at approximately 10:45 a.m. with the arrival of dignitaries. The Legion says there will be no veterans parade this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's Silver Cross Mother is Josée Simard of Les Méchins, Que. Simard's daughter, Cpl. Karine Blais, died on April 13, 2009 when the armoured vehicle she was travelling in struck a roadside bomb near Kandahar, Afghanistan.

Simard will place a wreath at the National War Memorial on behalf of all Canadian mothers who have lost a son or daughter in action, or over the course of normal duty.

CTV News will broadcast the Remembrance Day ceremony, beginning at 10 a.m.

REMEMBRANCE DAY SERVICES ACROSS OTTAWA AND EASTERN ONTARIO

Remembrance Day services will be held across the region.

MP Mona Fortier, MPP Lucille Collard, coun. Mathieu Fleury and Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly will attend a service at the Royal Canadian Legion Eastview branch 462 in Vanier at 2 p.m.

The Canadian War Museum invites Canadians to watch its live stream of sunlight entering through a single window in Memorial Hall at 11 a.m., illuminating the headstone of Canada's Unknown Soldier.

