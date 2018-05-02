In the Flood Zone: One Year Later
Thursday, May 3, exactly one year after the devastating floods in Quebec and Ontario, we are hosting special broadcasts to showcase the stories on how families have rebuilt their lives, and how some are still waiting for help.
We revisit some of the hardest hit areas including Pointe-Gatineau, Cumberland, Combermere.
CTV's Graham Richardson joins Michael to look back at the 2017 floods and how some residents are coping.
Remembering dramatic landslide in Combermere
CTV's Catherine Lathem returns to Combermere to remember the a dramatic landslide caught on camera.
Sarah Revisits the Flood Zone
Watch CTV Morning Live’s Sarah Freemark as she returns to Clarence-Rockland one year after 2017’s historic flooding
Ottawa opens Flood Info Centres
The City of Ottawa is opening Flood Information Centres in four communities today in anticipation of minor flooding.
Sandbags ready for possible flooding
Gatineau City Councillor Mike Duggan says they are prepared if the Ottawa River rises in the next few days.
