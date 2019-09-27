Thousands of people began the climate strike with a march to Parliament Hill Friday morning.

It’s one of hundreds of protests across Canada as people demand action against climate change.

There are two main legs to friday's climate strike: one at Confederation Park in Ottawa and the other at the corner of Portage and Laval in Gatineau. Both marches leave at 11:30 a.m. and make their way to Parliament Hill.

One group of hundreds marched along York Street in the Byward Market, chanting 'no more coal, no more oil, keep that garbage in the soil.'