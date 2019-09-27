

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





Thousands of people began the climate strike with a march to Parliament Hill Friday morning.

It’s one of hundreds of protests across Canada as people demand action against climate change.

Thousands gather on Parliament Hill in Ottawa for climate strike on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

These students marched here from #Hull #Gatineau and are skipping school to be here today for #climatestrike, but say there was no other choice #ottawa #ottnews @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/zI8HxxyXKl — Christina Succi (@CTVChristina) September 27, 2019

14-year-old Mia and Rowan didn’t have a stick for their sign so they used an umbrella and played off it to send a message to the government. #climateaction #climatestrike #climatechange @ctvottawa #ottawa #ottnews pic.twitter.com/B61aKUUvNY — Christina Succi (@CTVChristina) September 27, 2019

These are 18-year-old students who are here today to fight for their planet, saying their future is being is destroyed, part of global action today against #climatechange #climatestrike #ottawa #ottnews @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/iyzFQxCS7X — Christina Succi (@CTVChristina) September 27, 2019

Protestors beginning to flood in to Parliament Hill in #climatestrike. Expecting 10-15 thousand people here in #ottawa @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/J0LVpBowQj — Christina Succi (@CTVChristina) September 27, 2019

Thousands marching to Parliament Hill as part of the #climatestrike

As far as the eye can see there are people still making their way from Confederation Park to Parliament Hill #ottnews #climatestrikeottawa @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/rMiowgayua — Katie Griffin (@KatieGriffinCTV) September 27, 2019

There are two main legs to friday's climate strike: one at Confederation Park in Ottawa and the other at the corner of Portage and Laval in Gatineau. Both marches leave at 11:30 a.m. and make their way to Parliament Hill.

#UPDATE we are told the group at #ConfederationPark is waiting for the group from #Hull before approaching #ParliamentHill. 10 to 15 thousand expected today in #Ottawa taking part in #climate strike @ctvottawa https://t.co/ehcyPofx7R — Christina Succi (@CTVChristina) September 27, 2019

Thousands continue to make their way to the Hill @ctvottawa #climatestrikeottawa pic.twitter.com/fHl0kIn5Hw — Katie Griffin (@KatieGriffinCTV) September 27, 2019

Just heard the groups left #ConfederationPark and are making their way up to Parliament Hill now. We are here waiting with hundreds of people who are rallying against #climatechange in global #climate strike @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/v3xKmg5M24 — Christina Succi (@CTVChristina) September 27, 2019

As we were driving to Parliament Hill we were stopped by massive group of university students taking part in the #climate strike It’s a movement almost exclusively driven by young people who are demanding action against #climatechange #ottawa #ottnews @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/vkkavfR5kM — Christina Succi (@CTVChristina) September 27, 2019

University students marching through #BywardMarket to #ConfederationPark, demanding government take action to protect climate & environment 10-15 thousand expected to take part today in #climatestrike here in #ottawa #ottnews @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/7MWXyFplZ6 — Christina Succi (@CTVChristina) September 27, 2019

Headed down Mackenzie Ave in #Ottawa these youth are in DROVES! I’m talking HUNDREDS from just one university are represented here! pic.twitter.com/4q3PKsFNMj — Climate Justice Ottawa (@CJOttawa) September 27, 2019

One group of hundreds marched along York Street in the Byward Market, chanting 'no more coal, no more oil, keep that garbage in the soil.'

The climate strikers are making their way down York pic.twitter.com/C6pPpaUpOY — CTVMorningLiveOttawa (@CTVOttMornLive) September 27, 2019