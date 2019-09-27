'Climate Strike' begins in Ottawa with thousands marching on Parliament Hill
Thousands of people began the climate strike with a march to Parliament Hill Friday morning.
It’s one of hundreds of protests across Canada as people demand action against climate change.
Thousands gather on Parliament Hill in Ottawa for climate strike on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Thousands marching to Parliament Hill as part of the #climatestrike
As far as the eye can see there are people still making their way from Confederation Park to Parliament Hill #ottnews #climatestrikeottawa @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/rMiowgayua— Katie Griffin (@KatieGriffinCTV) September 27, 2019
There are two main legs to friday's climate strike: one at Confederation Park in Ottawa and the other at the corner of Portage and Laval in Gatineau. Both marches leave at 11:30 a.m. and make their way to Parliament Hill.
#UPDATE we are told the group at #ConfederationPark is waiting for the group from #Hull before approaching #ParliamentHill. 10 to 15 thousand expected today in #Ottawa taking part in #climate strike @ctvottawa https://t.co/ehcyPofx7R— Christina Succi (@CTVChristina) September 27, 2019
Thousands continue to make their way to the Hill @ctvottawa #climatestrikeottawa pic.twitter.com/fHl0kIn5Hw— Katie Griffin (@KatieGriffinCTV) September 27, 2019
Just heard the groups left #ConfederationPark and are making their way up to Parliament Hill now. We are here waiting with hundreds of people who are rallying against #climatechange in global #climate strike @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/v3xKmg5M24— Christina Succi (@CTVChristina) September 27, 2019
As we were driving to Parliament Hill we were stopped by massive group of university students taking part in the #climate strike It’s a movement almost exclusively driven by young people who are demanding action against #climatechange #ottawa #ottnews @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/vkkavfR5kM— Christina Succi (@CTVChristina) September 27, 2019
Massive group arriving at Confederation Park before marching to Parliament Hill #ottnews #ClimateStrikeOttawa @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/TSHv1fGllU— Katie Griffin (@KatieGriffinCTV) September 27, 2019
University students marching through #BywardMarket to #ConfederationPark, demanding government take action to protect climate & environment 10-15 thousand expected to take part today in #climatestrike here in #ottawa #ottnews @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/7MWXyFplZ6— Christina Succi (@CTVChristina) September 27, 2019
One group of hundreds marched along York Street in the Byward Market, chanting 'no more coal, no more oil, keep that garbage in the soil.'