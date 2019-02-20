

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa motorists are facing the possibility of a messy, icy commute on Thursday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for Ottawa and Eastern Ontario, warning there is a risk of freezing rain on Thursday.

The statement says precipitation will begin as snow this evening, then “mix with or change to ice pellets overnight. There is also a risk of freezing rain.

Ottawa could receive 5 to 10 cm of snow tonight and Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health has issued a Frostbite Advisory for this morning. It will feel like -25 with the wind chill.