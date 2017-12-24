Special weather statement issued for Christmas
CTV Ottawa
Published Sunday, December 24, 2017 2:24PM EST
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Ottawa area just in time for Christmas.
Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 15 cm are likely across much of Southern Ontario, including the Ottawa region.
The snowfall is expected to start around 9 pm on Christmas Eve, tapering off overnight or on Christmas Day. It is estimated that between 5 and 10 cm will fall Sunday, with another 2 to 4 cm expected on Monday.