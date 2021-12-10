OTTAWA -- A special weather statement is in effect for much of the region. According to Environment Canada, there is a chance of wintry precipitation, heavy rain and strong winds Friday night through Saturday night.

Friday will start off chilly at minus 8, with periods of snow and risk of freezing drizzle. The high will be zero, but with the wind chill feeling more like minus 12.

Tonight will be cloudy and snowy. The temperature will be steady around zero.

Saturday will be rainy- at times heavy. There is risk of freezing rain in the morning, about 15 to 25 mm. High of 12.

Sunday will be a mix of sun and clouds- a high of zero.