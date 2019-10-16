

CTV Ottawa





Keep your umbrella close to you, we are under a special weather statement according to Environment Canada. Beginning Wednesday evening, there is a potential for significant rainfall today through Thursday. Rain will be heavy at times beginning this evening until late Thursday night.

There is a possibility of 40-50 mm of accumulation. A rainfall warning of 50 mm within 24 hours may be needed later today for portions of the area if rainfall amounts increase above those current forecasts. The areas under this special weather statement include Ottawa-Gatineau, Brockville, Leeds and Grenville area, Prescott and Russell, Cornwall and Morrisburg as well as Smiths Falls, Perth including Eastern Lanark County.

More to come....