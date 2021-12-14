There is a special weather statement in effect for Ottawa today.

Environment Canada’s forecast for the capital calls for possible freezing rain this afternoon. The risk of freezing rain will end early evening as temperatures rise.

Expect sunshine to start the day and a high of 0 C. Clouds will roll in this evening and temperatures will drop to -9 C overnight.

Snow is in the forecast for tomorrow and there is a risk of freezing rain in the afternoon. The high will be -1 C.

On Thursday, expect above seasonal temperatures with a high of 13 C and showers throughout the day.